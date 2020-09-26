Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

VTXPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital cut Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $$24.35 during midday trading on Monday. Victrex has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

