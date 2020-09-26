VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $22.41 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,769,776 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

