Vidulum (VDL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,673.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Vidulum has a market cap of $131,415.27 and approximately $15,673.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003069 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

