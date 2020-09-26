VIDY (VIDY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $631,688.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 3% against the dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. VIDY has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $631,688.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

