VIG (VIG) Hits Market Cap of $3.11 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One VIG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $17,972.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,752.17 or 1.00228375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00644928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.01340742 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005442 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00112527 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,698,958 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

