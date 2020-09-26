Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €79.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.01 ($71.77).

Shares of VNA opened at €57.58 ($67.74) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €59.05 and its 200 day moving average is €51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

