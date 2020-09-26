W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

