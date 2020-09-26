Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRH. Deutsche Bank cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley began coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 739.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waitr by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 2,192,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,290. The stock has a market cap of $374.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

