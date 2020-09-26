Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.79.

Shares of WMT opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

