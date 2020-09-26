Waltonchain Market Cap Reaches $26.20 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003499 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, DragonEX and Allbit. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $26.20 million and $407.64 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.54 or 0.03298179 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, LATOKEN, Huobi, COSS, Coinnest, Kucoin, Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Cobinhood and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.