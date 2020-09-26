Waves (WAVES) One Day Volume Tops $42.99 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Waves has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00023136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cryptohub, Gate.io and Coinbe. Waves has a market cap of $256.16 million and $42.99 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,111,198 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinrail, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, HitBTC, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, COSS, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Binance, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Upbit, Livecoin, Tidex, BCEX, Kuna and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

