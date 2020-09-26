WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $52.68 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. WAX has a market capitalization of $52.68 million and approximately $641,164.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00244609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00095487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.01522157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00195281 BTC.

About WAX

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,707,621,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,344,667,048 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official website is wax.io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, C2CX, Upbit, Huobi, Radar Relay, Tidex, Bibox, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

