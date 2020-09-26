WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

WD-40 stock opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of -0.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in WD-40 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,149,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 78,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

