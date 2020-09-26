Wedbush Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $255.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.04.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $214.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

