WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, CFO Robert H. Young bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 137,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

