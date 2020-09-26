West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. West African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

