Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of WBK stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 313,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 420.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 111.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 1,121.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 125.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

