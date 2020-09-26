WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives $198.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock.

WEX stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $140.13. 442,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WEX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WEX by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WEX by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

