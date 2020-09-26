WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNBLF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. AlphaValue upgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get WFD Unibail Rodamco alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.