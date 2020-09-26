Whitbread’s (WTB) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WTB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,302.45 ($30.09) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,129.17 ($40.89).

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,062 ($26.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,551.15 ($20.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,462.28 ($58.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,381 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,520.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($30.42), for a total value of £40,553.76 ($52,990.67).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.