Wild Beast Block Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $2,048.43 and $1.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00429794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

