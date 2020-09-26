Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $703.40 Million

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce sales of $703.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.20 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $530.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

NYSE:WGO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,843. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.15. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

