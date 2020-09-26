WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.26 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $26.26 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.45 or 0.04893768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033969 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

