Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.