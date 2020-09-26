Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $10,757.52 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $10,757.52 or 1.00239386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $930.23 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00169239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 86,472 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.