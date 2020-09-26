Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.90.

WYND stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

