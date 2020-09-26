Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XNCR. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Xencor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

