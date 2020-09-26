XP (NYSE:XP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of XP stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. XP has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 76.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,925 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of XP by 18,065.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after buying an additional 1,806,571 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XP by 58.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after buying an additional 1,003,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of XP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,887,000 after buying an additional 791,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of XP by 23.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after buying an additional 776,562 shares in the last quarter.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

