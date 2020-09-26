XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

