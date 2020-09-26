XRP (XRP) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, XRP has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. XRP has a market cap of $10.96 billion and $1.23 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002261 BTC on major exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Bitstamp, ABCC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,878,704 coins and its circulating supply is 45,097,364,449 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CEX.IO, Korbit, Gatehub, WazirX, CoinFalcon, Coinrail, Independent Reserve, Fatbtc, Koinex, Kuna, Stellarport, Ovis, Coinhub, Bitinka, BTC Trade UA, Bits Blockchain, Bitlish, Coindeal, CoinEgg, B2BX, Coinsquare, Poloniex, BitMarket, HitBTC, MBAex, C2CX, Kraken, Covesting, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Braziliex, Cryptomate, Exrates, LakeBTC, CoinBene, Zebpay, BitBay, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coinbe, DigiFinex, Bitso, BitFlip, Altcoin Trader, Tripe Dice Exchange, BTC Markets, Bittrex, Bitbank, FCoin, Bithumb, Exmo, OKEx, Bitstamp, BX Thailand, Bitbns, Huobi, Liquid, Binance, Bitsane, Vebitcoin, Instant Bitex, RippleFox, ZB.COM, Coinone, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, GOPAX, Koineks, Coinsuper, ABCC, Bitfinex, Indodax, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BtcTurk and Ripple China. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

