XYO Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, LATOKEN, IDEX and DDEX. XYO has a market cap of $5.55 million and $48,262.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043217 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.46 or 0.04858764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00058012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, KuCoin, BitMart, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.