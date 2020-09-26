Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 361.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 120.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

