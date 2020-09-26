Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect that FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). FSD Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. FSD Pharma had a negative net margin of 16,936.73% and a negative return on equity of 102.69%.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of FSD Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FSD Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. 57,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,542. FSD Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.30.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

