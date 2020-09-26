Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 7,882,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,114,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

