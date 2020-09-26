Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Kodiak Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 283,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,919. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61 and a beta of 1.71. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

About Kodiak Sciences

