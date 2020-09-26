Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.18). Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 6,186,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,109.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after purchasing an additional 952,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8,242.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Friday. 3,826,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $944.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

