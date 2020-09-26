Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $65.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.47. 322,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $916.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.22. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.