Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. 571,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $227.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.