Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to Announce $5.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the highest is $6.15. Restoration Hardware reported earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year earnings of $17.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.60 to $18.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.04 to $21.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Restoration Hardware.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Restoration Hardware from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.38.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $354.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,769. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.56. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $410.49.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Hardware (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.