Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.83 Million

Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post $151.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $149.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $604.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $594.75 million to $609.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $611.88 million, with estimates ranging from $605.83 million to $618.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. 1,375,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

