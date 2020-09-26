Zacks: Analysts Expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. 5,762,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,612,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,714,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,859 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.