Zacks: Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million. Envista had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

NVST traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 811,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,955. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 183.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.