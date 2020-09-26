Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.84). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,446. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.46.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

