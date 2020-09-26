Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Mohawk Group reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 471.33%.

MWK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. 55,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 5.76. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

