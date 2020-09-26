Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

TYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 412,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,057. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00. Also, Director Douglas A. Michels purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,500 shares of company stock valued at $512,488. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

