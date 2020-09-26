Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.79%.

CSTM traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 917,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30. Constellium has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Constellium by 72.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 158,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Constellium by 1.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 836,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 253,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

