Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRGI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 152,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $248.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.83. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

