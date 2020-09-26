Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $383.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 750,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,888. The firm has a market cap of $756.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,719,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Newmark Group by 936.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 966,054 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 431.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,913 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Newmark Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,338,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 728,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 214.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 692,003 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.