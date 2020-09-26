Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,299.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

