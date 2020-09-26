Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.32. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

